Appeal for information on wanted man Darren Thomas

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Darren Thomas.

The 35-year-old is wanted in relation to a number of offences including threats and harassment.

He’s described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with dark brown short hair and brown eyes.

He’s known to frequent the Bath and Keynsham areas.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221015927. If you have information on where he may be, call 101 quoting the same reference.