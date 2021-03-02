Appeal for information on wanted man Robert Tebbs

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Robert Tebbs.

The 39-year-old is wanted in relation to a number of theft offences in the Clevedon area.

He’s described as white, with sandy coloured short hair, blue eyes, of medium build and around 5ft 9in tall.

He’s known to frequent Clevedon, but officers believe he also has links to Leicester.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220272434. If you have information on where he may be, call 101 quoting the same reference.