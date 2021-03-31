Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by car in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Mount Road, Southdown, Bath on Sunday, March 28 at approximately 9.45pm.

A black Honda Civic, with a 2006 number plate, failed to stop after hitting a 33-year-old man who suffered serious injuries. The vehicle was later found in Knobsbury Lane, Writhlington, near Radstock and has been recovered.

Anyone who saw the car being driven or left, or who may have dahscam footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact detectives quoting reference number 5221066534.