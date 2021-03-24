Appeal for witnesses and information following dog theft in Bristol

We’re appealing for information following the theft of two high value dogs from a flat on Sturminster Road, Stockwood, Bristol.

On 29 January 2021 unknown people have gained access to the address by forcing the front door open and stolen the two American Bullies. One is a 17-month-old champagne coloured female called Moet and the other is a 12-month-old grey coloured male called Ghost (pictured below).

An investigation is currently underway to identify the thieves and locate the dogs.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221020907

Although there have been only a relatively small number of dog thefts in Avon and Somerset in recent years, we advise owners to observe the following crime prevention advice: