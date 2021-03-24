Appeal for witnesses and information following dog theft in Bristol
We’re appealing for information following the theft of two high value dogs from a flat on Sturminster Road, Stockwood, Bristol.
On 29 January 2021 unknown people have gained access to the address by forcing the front door open and stolen the two American Bullies. One is a 17-month-old champagne coloured female called Moet and the other is a 12-month-old grey coloured male called Ghost (pictured below).
An investigation is currently underway to identify the thieves and locate the dogs.
Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221020907
Although there have been only a relatively small number of dog thefts in Avon and Somerset in recent years, we advise owners to observe the following crime prevention advice:
- keep your dog’s microchip details up-to-date and ensure they wear a tag with your name, address and phone number – but not the dog’s name
- have lots of photos of your dog including some together with you
- make sure your garden is secure
- train your dog to come to you when called
- vary the time and routes of your walks, if you can
- use a reputable kennels or dog-sitting service, ideally through recommendation, and always check references.