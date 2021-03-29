Appeal for witnesses following burglary at Crewkerne bike shop

We’re appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a bike shop in Crewkerne.

It happened at around 2.25am last Thursday morning (25 March) in East Street.

Four men arrived at the scene in a dark-coloured van and threw a concrete block through the window, before kicking the window several times to gain access to the premises.

A passer-by scared the group off and they fled the scene, driving off towards Crewkerne High Street, without stealing anything.

One of the offenders is described as aged around late 20s or early 30s, of medium build, and wearing a light-coloured hoody with a hat on and possibly grey jogging bottoms. The other three all appeared to be wearing dark clothing.

Their vehicle is described as a dark-coloured large Transit-style van.

The number plates were covered up, but the covering on the rear plate had slightly come off and we believe the last two letters were UO.