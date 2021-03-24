Appeal to identify a man after threatening behaviour in Shirehampton

We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in these images following reports of threatening behaviour in Shirehampton, Bristol.

On two separate occasions, a woman in her fifties has reported threats were made by a man who was walking with two dogs in Shirehampton Park Golf Club, on Park Hill in Bristol. The first incident took place on Sunday 14th February at midday and the second on Tuesday 23rd February at 11.30am.

Officers investigating are releasing images of a man we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries. The man is described as white, in his 60s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and of medium build.

Anyone who thinks they know the person pictured or who may have witnessed the incidents, is asked to contact us via our website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5221040436.