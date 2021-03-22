Appeal to trace Ian, missing from Wincanton

Have you seen Ian? He has been missing from his home in Wincanton overnight.

Ian, 57, is described as a white man about 5ft 8ins tall and slim with balding blond hair. He is believed to be wearing a thick green hooded coat.

Ian left home on foot and without his phone yesterday lunch time, Sunday 21 March, and has not been in touch with his partner since, leading to concern for his welfare.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference 5221060827.