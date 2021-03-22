Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Appeal to trace Ian, missing from Wincanton

Appeal to trace Ian, missing from Wincanton

Posted at 15:46 on 22nd March 2021 in Missing People

Missing man Ian
Missing Ian

Have you seen Ian? He has been missing from his home in Wincanton overnight.

Ian, 57, is described as a white man about 5ft 8ins tall and slim with balding blond hair. He is believed to be wearing a thick green hooded coat.

Ian left home on foot and without his phone yesterday lunch time, Sunday 21 March, and has not been in touch with his partner since, leading to concern for his welfare.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference 5221060827.