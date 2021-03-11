Be The Difference – Recognition for One PCSO

Over the past year we’ve worked together with communities to stay safe. Stories of people going above and beyond have united and inspired us to keep playing our part.

Today, we would like to shine a light on Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Joe Norris. Just one of many police officers and staff continuing to make a difference throughout the pandemic, PCSO Norris has won a top award after he helped an injured member of the public in 2020.

PCSO Norris says; “I was on patrol in Minehead during lockdown in May when I came across an ambulance crew who had just arrived on scene to a male with severe facial injuries and no signs of life.”

“I offered my help and the ambulance crew asked me to assist with CPR while they treated his other injuries. I did this for over 20 minutes and by the time a second ambulance crew arrived we had managed to get a pulse.”

PCSO Norris’s actions that morning contributed to the man being quickly stabilised, enabling the ambulance crew to treat the other significant facial injuries thereby allowing for him to be quickly taken to hospital and receive further medical treatment.

For this, PCSO Joe Norris was awarded with a resuscitation certificate from the Royal Humane Society. The certificate was presented by Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable Andy Marsh during a virtual ceremony as part of the annual Chief Constable awards.

PCSO Norris added; “From dealing with neighbourhood disputes to major incidents, we are at our best when we work together. During the pandemic, services like NHS, fire and rescue, and councils have worked closer than ever before. Working shoulder to shoulder in a crisis, we feel like brothers and sisters and we even wave to each other when we’re out and about in the community.

“I believe that anyone who was in my position that day would have done the same. It is part of what we do. The gentleman we helped sadly died two days later in hospital but because we worked together to stabilise him, his family got that time to say goodbye and they passed on their gratitude to us. It is humbling to be recognised and every day I feel grateful to be working as a frontline officer doing my best to make a difference for the community.”