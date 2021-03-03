Bristol man jailed for non-recent rape and sexual assault offences

A 73-year-old Bristol man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing sexual offences against a young girl in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Larry Wilson, of Chelsea Park, Bristol, was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

All the offences took place between 1977 and 1981 in Bristol.

Investigating officer Richard Walmsley said: “Firstly, I want to pay tribute to the tremendous courage shown by the victim during the course of the investigation. Had it not been for her bravery and determination, these offences would have gone unresolved and unpunished. I’d also like to thank her family and friends for their help and co-operation they have given to this investigation during what is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them all.

“Our investigation began in April 2017 when the victim came forward and reported the offences committed against her by Larry Wlson when she was a young child. Wilson was a manipulative offender who preyed on the victim’s vulnerability and committed the most heinous of offences against her.

“Every aspect of the victim’s life has been changed and affected by Wilson’s actions and hopefully the conclusion of this case can allow her to finally begin to rebuild her life. I also hope the outcome gives other victims of sexual offences the courage to come forward and report incidents to us, no matter how long ago they were committed.”