Bristol-based Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day has launched the ‘Caring for the Community: Football Boots Initiative’, which aims to give more children in Bristol access to suitable football and rugby boots so that they can take part in extra-curricular activities.

After nearly a year since schools first closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many children have outgrown their football and rugby boots, and smaller sizes would sometimes be thrown away or left in cupboards. Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day, who works as an engagement and prevention officer with schools in Bristol, created the initiative to encourage anyone with old or unused football and rugby boots to donate them at pre-approved drop-off points. The boots are then passed onto children who don’t have suitable sports footwear, which can often exclude them from taking part in extra-curricular activities.

Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day commented: “COVID-19 has had a huge financial impact on many families throughout the country, and giving another young person the opportunity to make use of a perfectly good pair of boots can only be a good thing. This initiative is all about caring for the community, and aims to give outgrown boots a second life and limit the need for families to buy brand new, and often expensive football and rugby boots. It also provides an opportunity for families with unwanted boots to give back to the community and improve the lives of others.”

“Part of our approach to policing during COVID-19 is to inspire and encourage members of the public to be good neighbours and to look after one another, which is what this initiative is all about. We want to encourage people to donate their old boots to others in their communities who will be able to reuse them and get continued use from them.”

The initiative is being supported by Avon and Somerset Police and the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF). The donated boots will be distributed to schools across the Bristol area within the CLF and given to students who do not have their own boots.

The boots can be dropped off at the following locations:

City Academy Bristol

Address: Russell Town Ave, Redfield, Bristol BS5 9JH

Drop-off times: Monday – Friday between 9am-5pm

Winterstoke 100 Academy

Address: Beaufighter Rd, Weston-super-Mare BS24 8EE

Drop-off times: Monday – Friday between 9am-5pm

Dings Rugby Club

Address: Shaftesbury Park, Winterbourne, Bristol BS16 1LG

Drop-off times: Monday/ Wednesday/Friday between 10am -4pm

Thursday between 10am -6pm

Preston School Academy

Address: Monks Dale, Yeovil BA21 3JD

Drop-off times: Monday – Friday between 9am-5pm

Kings Oak Academy

Address: Brook Rd, Kingswood, Bristol BS15 4JT

Drop-off times: Monday – Friday between 9am-5pm

Any donated boots need to be weatherproof, in good condition and in Sizes 2 – 11. Please only donate boots in line with the current government COVID-19 regulations.

If you are interested in becoming a drop off point for the initiative please contact Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day at Ryan.Day@avonandsomerset.police.uk.



