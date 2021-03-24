CCTV appeal after racially-aggravated assault in Bristol

Officers investigating a racially-aggravated assault and public order incident are releasing an image of an individual they want to identify.

At some time between 7.30-8.30am on Friday 19 March, a man in his 40s was at a store in Cater Road, in Bristol, when he was threatened and pushed by an unknown male. He was also subjected to verbal racial abuse as well.

Enquiries have been undertaken and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

If you can help us identify this person, or witnessed what happened, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221058556.