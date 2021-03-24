CCTV images issued in indecent exposure enquiry – Bristol

We’re investigating after a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man who indecently exposed himself to her.

It happened on Wells Road, south Bristol, shortly after 9.10am on Tuesday 23 November.

The child was walking to school and told officers that she first saw the man on Wells Road and as she neared Whitecross Road he asked her the time.

She said she carried on walking and saw the man again near New Fossedale Road, where he indecently exposed himself.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in these CCTV images.

He’s described as black, aged 40 to 50, about 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a beige coat, blue jeans, trainers and a bicycle helmet.

If you recognise him, call 101 quoting reference 5221061741.

We also want to hear from you if you were in the area that morning, or have any other information which could help.