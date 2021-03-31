Court grants closure order for property in Henbury linked to drugs and anti-social behaviour

Residents of a block of flats in Henbury, Bristol have thanked their neighbourhood police team after a nuisance property was closed by Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 30).

Avon and Somerset Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Team worked closely with the local neighbourhood team to gather enough evidence for the court to ratify a closure order for the property on Station Road.

The property has been linked to drugs supply and use and over recent months, the anti-social behaviour associated with this activity has escalated, leaving residents feeling scared and vulnerable.

Searches carried out at the flat in the past six month have uncovered suspected class A and B drugs, large quantities of drugs, and people at the flat known to local police to be involved in drug supply and use.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Jones said: “The impact the activity taking place at this flat had on other residents in the block cannot be underestimated. Families living there with children told us that suspicious people were coming and going at all times of the day, with the tenants of the flat often leaving communal doors propped open which left the rest of the block completely insecure.

“It was fantastic to see the relief on residents’ faces when they came out yesterday as the boards were placed over the property. They thanked us for working with them to get this result.

“Nobody should have to live in fear, or put up with blatant drug dealing, drug use, noise and other anti-social behaviour in their own home, and this result shows that we will always take reports of ASB seriously. Every report we receive helps us to build up an accurate picture of what is actually happening at a property and if we get enough reports, even when they are anonymous, we can take action which will make our communities safer for everyone.”

The former residents of the property are now receiving support from the local authority.