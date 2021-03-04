Four men charged with drug supply offences

Four men are due in court after being charged with drug supply offences following a number of warrants being carried out in Bridgwater and London earlier this week.

On Tuesday, addresses were searched in both areas in a joint investigation into county lines drugs supply, led by Avon and Somerset Police’s Operation Remedy and the Met Police’s Operation Orochi teams.

Four men from London were charged last night and are due before Taunton Magistrates Court today (Thursday 4 March).

Ubayd Jimale, 22, of Watford Road, Wembley; Shane Williams, 29, of Berkley Road in Kinsbury; Remi De L’eprevier, 19, of Magpie Close in Enfield, and Omar Bailey, 19, of Swinderby Road in Wembley, have all been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Jimale also faces two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.