We need the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 3 March).

Niamh, 14, left her Monkton Heathfield home, near Taunton, at around 4pm and has not returned.

Niamh is white, 5ft 4ins tall and has blonde hair.

She was wearing a dark hooded top under a dark suede puffer jacket and grey jeans.