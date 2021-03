We want to trace David John Rea who has links to the Frome and Bath areas and is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order.

David is described aged 36, white, about 5ft 11ins tall and stocky with short dark hair and a beard. He wears glasses and has the letters DJR on the back of his neck.

We’d urge him to call 101 to arrange to speak to officers.

If you have any information about David’s whereabouts please also call 101, quoting reference 5220284494.