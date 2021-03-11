Have you seen wanted man Paul Austin?

We are seeking the public’s help to find Paul Austin.

The 29-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison to serve a sentence for breaching a restraining order following an assault committed in Bristol. Austin is known to have links to Henbury, Shirehampton, Withywood and Knowle.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, of average build, with short dark brown hair. He has brown eyes and while he usually is clean shaven or has stubble, he sometimes grows a beard, as pictured.

He has several tattoos, including writing on either side of his neck and a snake and a dragon on his arm, and a star on his right hand.

He has a Bristolian accent.

Anyone who sees Austin should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5221049070. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.