Help needed to identify witness to an assault in Twerton, Bath
Do you know the woman in this image? We think she may have witnessed an incident of GBH in which a man sustained a broken shoulder and a minor head injury.
The incident took place following a confrontation in High Street, Twerton, Bath on Wednesday 24 February at approximately 6.40pm.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 40 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build and with dark hair.
Anyone who thinks they witnessed the incident or who may know the woman pictured is asked to contact us via our website or 101 quoting reference number 5221040493.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.