Man found guilty of GBH attack on ex-wife using hammer and screwdriver

A man has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-wife with a screwdriver and a hammer causing grievous bodily harm.

Alec Butt, 71, waited outside her place of work in Whiteladies Road, Bristol, on Saturday 28 December 2019 before committing a vicious and sustained attack on her.

The victim left work after nightfall, at about 5pm. Butt was hiding behind bins as she left, before he crept up on her and assaulted her.

Bristol Crown Court was told Butt pushed her against a wall within a matter of seconds. Trying to free herself she fell to the ground and was struck multiple times by Butt with the hammer.

Butt had his hood up initially but during the attack it fell down at which point the victim recognised who the offender was.

A witness called the police at which point Butt fled the scene.

He was arrested approximately 90 minutes later sat in his vehicle in a car park near Cribbs Causeway. Butt lied to officers claiming he was the one who had been attacked and kept up the pretence throughout the trial.

His ex-wife sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital. She has made a full recovery from her physical injuries.

Butt, of Cotswold Mead in Painswick, was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 24 March. A date for his sentencing is to be confirmed.

PC Nina Foster said: “This was a calculated, vicious attack by Butt on his ex-wife – the mother of his children.

“I hope that this will provide reassurance to survivors of domestic abuse that you will be heard.

“I would like to thank the victim in this case for her bravery and strength throughout both the investigation and the trial Butt forced her to endure, because he continued to lie.”