Man jailed after sexual offences against women in Bath

A man from Bath has been jailed and placed on the sexual offenders register indefinitely after committing a number of sexual offences on women in the city.

Esmail Ramadan, 35, intimidated a number of women late at night and in some cases inappropriately touched them.

On Thursday 10 October 2019, Ramadan followed two women as they left Mandalyns nightclub. He grabbed one and told her he loved her, but she pushed him away. The pair reported what happened to a member of door staff who made sure they were kept safe.

In mid-October 2019, Ramadan approached a woman to ask her for details in the Savile Road area. He then proceeded to follow her before grabbing her and kissing her. The victim managed to free herself and run to a place of safety.

During the early hours of Friday 1 November 2019, Ramadan hugged a woman who was on a night out before then inappropriately touching her from behind. He then began kissing her, grabbed her breasts and inappropriately touched her in an intimate area, as she desperately tried to push him away.

Ramadan, of Balance Street in Bath, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual touching. He was jailed for nine months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 22 March. Ramadan has been put on the sexual offenders register and has received an indefinite sexual harm prevention order too.

Officer in the case PC Andrew Macmillan said: “These women were out in Bath city centre enjoying a night out when they were subjected to horrendous sexual attacks.

“Ramadan’s victims were understandably left upset and in a huge amount of distress by the sickening assaults he committed.

“What happened to these victims is unacceptable and I commend their bravery in speaking out and reporting what happened to police. Without them coming forward, Ramadan’s criminality could well have continued and more women may have been a victim of his predatory behaviour.

“Our message to victims is simple – you will be believed, we will investigate and we will make sure you have access to any support services you may need.”