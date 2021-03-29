New images released and update provided in relation to Bristol violent disorder inquiry

We’re releasing another 13 images of people we want to identify in connection with the violent disorder in Bristol on Sunday, 21 March.

The images have all been added to our online gallery.

In total, 25 people have now been arrested in connection with last Sunday’s incident.

Nine men, aged between 19 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder during the incident.

Four women, aged between 18 and 20, were then arrested between Thursday and Friday, also on suspicion of violent disorder.

A further three people, two men and a woman – aged between 21 and 30 – were detained during Friday night’s disorder, again on suspicion of violent disorder. The two men were also arrested on suspicion of arson and the woman on suspicion of assault.

On Saturday, officers also arrested three men and two women – aged between 19 and 30. All five were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder with one of the men also detained on suspicion of arson.

A man and woman were arrested on Sunday, while a man and woman were also arrested today (Monday, 29 March). All four were also detained on suspicion of violent disorder.

Some images have now been removed from our online gallery as a positive identification has been made.

With the new images added to the website there are now 18 images in the gallery of people we want to identify.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI James Riccio said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we continue to make significant progress in what is a really challenging inquiry.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the public so far and for that we’re incredibly grateful.

“I’d like to once again ask for your help to look at our gallery and see if you recognise any of the people in the images.

“If you do, please contact us on 101 providing the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.”