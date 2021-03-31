Peaceful protest held in Bristol city centre

A peaceful protest was held in Bristol city centre yesterday evening (Tuesday 30 March).

Between 200 and 300 people gathered for the protest, which began at College Green and then involved a march through Bristol city centre, coming to a stop in Bridewell Street where they remained for several hours.

Supt Mark Edgington said: “From the outset we had a very positive dialogue with those gathering at College Green, led by our police liaison officers.

“We were committed to facilitating a peaceful protest in line with the COVID-19 legislation.

“We’d like to thank all those who engaged with us and to those who expressed their views in a peaceful and respectful manner.

“Now that restrictions around protest have changed, we wanted to press a reset button, and I believe we achieved this last night. We have a long and proud history of facilitating peaceful protests spanning many years and today was a prime example of this.

“In terms of future events, we continue to urge people to engage with us as early as possible and have a conversation around how we can assist in ensuring lawful protests continue to take place.”