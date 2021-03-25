Runner reports inappropriate gesture by man in Bristol to officer on patrol

We’re seeking witnesses after a woman reported to an officer on patrol that a man had made an inappropriate sexualised gesture towards her while she was running on The Downs, in Bristol.

The teenager approached Sergeant Stuart King who was conducting a vehicle patrol of the area at about 11.20am on Tuesday 23 March.

She said a man in a white van had just made the inappropriate gesture towards her.

A 43-year-old man has agreed to attend a police interview about the incident.

Patrols have been increased in the area following sexual assaults being reported on The Downs by women in recent weeks.

Sgt King said: “Our visible presence at the scene highlights out commitment as a force to protect people from harm.

“This young woman should be able to exercise without the risk of sexual harassment. However, we’re grateful she has reported this incident to us so we can investigate and seek to identify the perpetrator.

“We would encourage anyone who has witnessed this offence, or experienced the same happening to them, to call us on 101 quoting reference 5221061813.”