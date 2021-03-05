Dog returned to owner following theft report

A dog reported stolen in January has been returned to their thankful owner by police.

Thieves broke down a large fence to take two male Shetland sheepdogs from a property in the Almondsbury area between 5-6pm on Sunday 31 January.

One of the dogs was found two days later running loose in the Portway area of Bristol the following week and safely returned.

The other dog, which is three years old, was found last week at an address in Stoke Bishop. It had been shaved but following analysis of its microchip it was revealed to be the dog taken from Almondsbury at the end of January.

Three other dogs (pictured below) – a lurcher, Jack Russell and Chihuahua – were found at the same location. Enquiries are ongoing at the moment to ascertain who owns them.

PC Alex Higham, of the Operation Remedy team, said: “Our investigation into what happened is continuing. A 53-year-old woman was arrested and has since been released under investigation at this time.

“Dog thefts are thankfully rare but this investigation shows how important getting your pet microchipped is. Without that, we may not have been able to return one dog to his rightful owner, who was understandably delighted to have him back safe and sound.

“Anyone with information relating to the theft back in January, or can assist us verify who owns the other dogs, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221021985.”

Although there have been only a relatively small number of dog thefts in Avon and Somerset in recent years, we advise owners to observe the following crime prevention advice.