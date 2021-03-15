Witness appeal after car tyres slashed
We’re seeking witnesses after a car’s tyres were slashed in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.
The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday 2 March and 6am the following morning in Mede Close, leaving a white Nissan damaged.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.
However, we’re still hoping to speak with anyone who saw somebody acting suspiciously in the area or may have relevant dashcam footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221045437
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.