Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Witness appeal after car tyres slashed

Witness appeal after car tyres slashed

Posted at 14:32 on 15th March 2021 in Appeals

Image of a police car behind another vehicle with officer speaking to driver

We’re seeking witnesses after a car’s tyres were slashed in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday 2 March and 6am the following morning in Mede Close, leaving a white Nissan damaged.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

However, we’re still hoping to speak with anyone who saw somebody acting suspiciously in the area or may have relevant dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221045437

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.