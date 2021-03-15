Witness appeal after car tyres slashed

We’re seeking witnesses after a car’s tyres were slashed in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday 2 March and 6am the following morning in Mede Close, leaving a white Nissan damaged.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

However, we’re still hoping to speak with anyone who saw somebody acting suspiciously in the area or may have relevant dashcam footage.