Witness appeal after fatal collision on A38

We’re asking for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to get in contact after a fatal road traffic collision on the A38 near Wellington.

At approximately 6.20pm yesterday (Sunday 28 March), we were called to Beambridge following reports a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

The driver, a man in his 30s, has sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain so for a few more hours and would ask drivers to find an alternative route.

Anyone who can assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221066501.