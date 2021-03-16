Witness appeal after sexual assault in Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a sexual assault on a woman in Bristol.

An unknown male approached a woman, in her 20s, and inappropriately touched her. It happened on The Downs at about 7.40-7.50pm last night (Monday 15 March) towards Bridge Valley Road.

Officers quickly attended the scene. A search of the area was conducted around Ladies Mile, including by the police dogs team, but the offender was not sighted.

He is described as white, around 25-35 years of age, with a pointed nose and is believed to have had a mask on. He was wearing a black nylon hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves and had his hood raised. He also is believed to have spoken with an English, potentially Bristolian, accent and may have blond hair.

PC Luke Finney said: “Understandably the victim is very distressed and upset by what happened last night. We will ensure she has access to any support services that she needs going forward.

“She did absolutely the right thing in contacting the police and flagging down passers-by to ensure their safety, as well as her own.

“Our investigation is ongoing to try to identify the offender. Local officers have been made aware of his description and they will be conducting additional high-visibility patrols in the area.

“We’d urge anyone who saw what happened, has dashcam footage from Ladies Mile and Circular Road, or may have experienced something similar to get in touch to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221055425.