Witness appeal after teenage girl harassed in Emersons Green

We’re appealing for information after a teenage girl was harassed by a man in South Gloucestershire.

The incident happened on Wadham Grove in Emersons Green at about 4.50pm on Friday, 5 March.

A man took hold of a 16-year-old girl’s hand and asked her to go with him. The girl refused and the man subsequently walked off in the direction of Cossham Street, Mangotsfield.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, of average build with long blonde beard hanging down from his chin and a local Bristol accent.

He wore a green jacket with the hood up and possibly grey jogging bottoms.

PC Richard Gay said: “While the victim wasn’t physically harmed in this incident, it has understandably left her shaken.

“We’re taking this seriously and as well as keeping the victim updated with our inquiry, we continue to ensure she has access to the support she needs.

“House to house enquiries have been carried out and neighbourhood officers have been made aware of the man’s description.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or who lives in the area who may have a doorbell camera or CCTV which captured him.”

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221047987.