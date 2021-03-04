Witness appeal following assault on Portway, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened in Bristol on Friday 26 February.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was cycling on the Portway near the Bridge Valley Road traffic lights at about 4.40pm when he was pushed over railings onto the river embankment by another cyclist, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

The offender failed to offer any help to the victim and left the scene a short while later. The victim was able to get back up onto the pathway and approach a member of the public for help.

The offender is described as a white man in his late 20s, around 5ft 10ins, with a light brown beard, light brown hair, of skinny build. He was wearing clear glasses, a black beanie hat, black Levi jeans, and grey work boots with a green stripe.

His bike is described as a light grey road bike with drop handle bars, with one of the peddles broken in half.

Police are keen to trace the member of the public approached by the victim. They would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or any drivers that could hold dashcam footage of what happened.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference number 5221041588.