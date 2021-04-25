Ambulance service employees injured in fail to stop collision in Bristol

We’re investigating a fail to stop collision in which a car collided with a stationary ambulance in Bristol, injuring three South Western Ambulance Service employees.

The car, a grey Audi S3, was in collision with the ambulance in Toronto Road, Southmead, at about 4.30am today (Sunday 25 April). Following the collision, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Three South Western Ambulance Service employees were taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Two remain at hospital where they are being treated for injuries and one has since been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

Acting Sgt Andrew Parker, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “An investigation is being carried out into this serious collision which has left three ambulance service employees injured.

“We’ve made one arrest in connection with this incident so far, but enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of this collision.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have relevant mobile phone or Dash Cam footage. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088520.”