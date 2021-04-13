Appeal after boy, 12, assaulted in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted by a stranger in Yeovil.

It happened outside the B&M store in Lysander Road at about 4.30pm on Saturday 3 April.

The boy told officers he was punched, slapped and kicked. He was treated by the ambulance service, but thankfully did not suffer serious injury.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 6ft (1.8m) tall and clean shaven, with very short dark hair. He appeared to be in company with a woman and a young child.

If you witnessed the incident or have any footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221071365.