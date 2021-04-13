Appeal after boy, 12, assaulted in Yeovil
We’re appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted by a stranger in Yeovil.
It happened outside the B&M store in Lysander Road at about 4.30pm on Saturday 3 April.
The boy told officers he was punched, slapped and kicked. He was treated by the ambulance service, but thankfully did not suffer serious injury.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 6ft (1.8m) tall and clean shaven, with very short dark hair. He appeared to be in company with a woman and a young child.
If you witnessed the incident or have any footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221071365.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.