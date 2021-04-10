Appeal after two people found injured in Yatton
We’re seeking the public’s help to locate a man following an incident in Yatton this afternoon (Saturday 10 April).
We received a call shortly before 3pm to say a man and a woman had been assaulted at a residential address in the Henley Lane area. Both had sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.
A man was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. He’s described as white, approximately 40 years old, about 5ft 6ins and had sandy-coloured wavy shoulder length hair. He was said to be wearing a tan-coloured top and bottoms, which have been likened to a workman’s clothing.
Officers have been searching the surrounding area this afternoon, supported by the NPAS police helicopter, and remain in the area at this time.
Anyone who sees a man matching the above description in the North Somerset area is asked not to approach him, but instead call 999 and give the call-handler log number 556 of Sat 10 Apr. Anyone with further information about the incident itself, should call 101.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.