Appeal after two people found injured in Yatton

We’re seeking the public’s help to locate a man following an incident in Yatton this afternoon (Saturday 10 April).

We received a call shortly before 3pm to say a man and a woman had been assaulted at a residential address in the Henley Lane area. Both had sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

A man was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. He’s described as white, approximately 40 years old, about 5ft 6ins and had sandy-coloured wavy shoulder length hair. He was said to be wearing a tan-coloured top and bottoms, which have been likened to a workman’s clothing.

Officers have been searching the surrounding area this afternoon, supported by the NPAS police helicopter, and remain in the area at this time.

Anyone who sees a man matching the above description in the North Somerset area is asked not to approach him, but instead call 999 and give the call-handler log number 556 of Sat 10 Apr. Anyone with further information about the incident itself, should call 101.