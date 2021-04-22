Appeal after fatal collision on the A303

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision on the A303 last night.

At 11.30pm we received a report a car had been in collision with a pedestrian on the stretch of road between South Petherton and Southfields.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and will be provided support by specially trained family liaison officers.

The road remains closed between the roundabouts joining the A303 with the A358 (Horton Cross) and the A356 (South Petherton). Motorists are advised to avoid the area or follow official diversions.

Details of diversions can be found on the Highways England website.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has Dash Cam footage, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221085796.