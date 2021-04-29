Appeal after stranger touches boy on leg – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses after a stranger inappropriately touched a boy at a Bridgwater play area.

It happened at about 4pm on Friday 23 April at the Union Street play park. The 11-year-old boy was touched on the leg by a man who was described as white, aged 25 to 30, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue top and wore glasses but also had a pair of sunglasses on top of his head.

The boy did exactly the right thing by going straight home and telling his family immediately. The description was passed to patrolling officers to keep observations for the individual. Neighbourhood officers are carrying out targeted patrols of the area as a result of the report.

We want to hear from anyone who: