Appeal after stranger touches boy on leg – Bridgwater
We’re appealing for witnesses after a stranger inappropriately touched a boy at a Bridgwater play area.
It happened at about 4pm on Friday 23 April at the Union Street play park. The 11-year-old boy was touched on the leg by a man who was described as white, aged 25 to 30, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue top and wore glasses but also had a pair of sunglasses on top of his head.
The boy did exactly the right thing by going straight home and telling his family immediately. The description was passed to patrolling officers to keep observations for the individual. Neighbourhood officers are carrying out targeted patrols of the area as a result of the report.
We want to hear from anyone who:
- saw the incident
- has dashcam or smart doorbell footage of the area around the play park at around 4pm on Friday 23 April
- has any other information which could help.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221087370
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.