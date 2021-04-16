Appeal following catalytic converter theft in Stoke-sub-Hamdon
We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a silver Renault Clio at Ham Hill car park, Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset.
The theft is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Tuesday 13 April and 9am on Wednesday 14 April.
If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221079262.
To help prevent your vehicle being targeted, we’d encourage motorists to follow the crime prevention advice below:
- Park your car in a locked garage where possible, but if this isn’t an option then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area, where neighbours and passers-by could see anyone tampering with your vehicle
- Park strategically! In order to steal the parts, thieves need to slide under the vehicle and use cutting tools to detach the box from the pipes around it. This means parking your car close to fences, walls or kerbs will make theft much more difficult.
- Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter.
- If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing your bonnet towards the wall if possible. With the catalytic converter positioned at the front of your vehicle, this will make it harder for thieves to get close enough to steal it.
- If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove. You can also purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a caged device that locks around the converter to make it more difficult to remove.
- You can also etch a serial number onto the converter to assist police should yours be stolen. Some garages will do this for you, and you will also be provided with a sticker to be displayed in your window indicating your catalytic converter is marked to deter offenders from targeting your vehicle.
- For further security, you can speak to your dealership about the possibility of adding a tilt sensor that will activate the alarm should a thief try to jack the vehicle up to steal the converter.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.