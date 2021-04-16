Appeal following catalytic converter theft in Stoke-sub-Hamdon

We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a silver Renault Clio at Ham Hill car park, Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Tuesday 13 April and 9am on Wednesday 14 April.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221079262.

To help prevent your vehicle being targeted, we’d encourage motorists to follow the crime prevention advice below: