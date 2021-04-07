Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A39 Bath Road in Bridgwater just before 11am this morning, Wednesday 7 April.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a man riding a bicycle. Sadly the cyclist died at the scene.

While the deceased has not yet been formally identified, he is believed to be a man in his 40s. His next of kin have been made aware and will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving remains in police custody.

The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Corsa or the cyclist in the moments beforehand. We also want to hear from you if you have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation.