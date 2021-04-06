Appeal to find missing woman from Bathwick

Skip to content

Posted at 10:11 on 6th April 2021 in Missing People

Missing Bathwick woman Gwinte, aged 23
We’re appealing for information from the public to trace a missing woman from Bathwick.

Gwinte, who is 23, was last seen on Friday 2 April in the Bathwick Hill area.

She’s described as black, 5ft 2ins, of stocky build, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, a blue and white scarf and a black beanie-style hat. She was carrying a large tartan laundry bag containing her belongings.

It’s possible she may be using public transport and may have already left Bath.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221071100.