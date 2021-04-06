Appeal to find missing woman from Bathwick

We’re appealing for information from the public to trace a missing woman from Bathwick.

Gwinte, who is 23, was last seen on Friday 2 April in the Bathwick Hill area.

She’s described as black, 5ft 2ins, of stocky build, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, a blue and white scarf and a black beanie-style hat. She was carrying a large tartan laundry bag containing her belongings.

It’s possible she may be using public transport and may have already left Bath.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221071100.