Appeal to find wanted man James Studley

We are seeking information on the whereabouts of James Studley, 35.

He is wanted in relation to a number of shop thefts in south Somerset.

Studley has links to Yeovil and Crewkerne.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft11in with a dark receding hairline. He has a tribal tattoo on the inside of his right arm as well a celtic band on his right arm.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5220222169. Or, if you know where he is, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.