Appeal to find wanted man James Studley
We are seeking information on the whereabouts of James Studley, 35.
He is wanted in relation to a number of shop thefts in south Somerset.
Studley has links to Yeovil and Crewkerne.
He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft11in with a dark receding hairline. He has a tribal tattoo on the inside of his right arm as well a celtic band on his right arm.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5220222169. Or, if you know where he is, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.