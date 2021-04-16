Appeal to locate missing man Connor, 27, from Bishopsworth

Skip to content

Have you seen missing man Connor, 27, from Bishopsworth in Bristol?

He was last seen near Merchants Quay, Harbourside at 11pm on Wednesday 14 April and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Connor is about 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a lip piercing.

He was last seen wearing a dark orange waterproof coat, black skinny jeans, and black “Emirica” trainers (pictured).

The trainers Connor was last seen wearing

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference number 5221080816.

