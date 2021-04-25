Arrest made after stabbing incident in Bristol Harbourside

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following an incident on Bristol Harbourside in which another teenager was stabbed in the leg.

The assault happened in Explore Lane at just after 8.30pm on Saturday 24 April.

The 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and he is in custody.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated at hospital for the leg injury he received and has since been discharged.

Det Insp Mark Newbury, of Bristol CID, said: “We’re currently treating this as an isolated offence. We know this nasty assault was witnessed by a large number of people who were on the Harbourside at the time, so we’d like anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch, as it’ll assist with our ongoing investigation.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, who hasn’t already spoken to the police.”

If you can help the investigation team, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088270.