CCTV appeal after purse theft – Street

We’re keen to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image.

At about 7pm on Sunday 28 March a woman dropped her purse containing cash and cards in a supermarket in West End, Street. Later, unsuccessful attempts were made to use her bank card. We’re investigating the incident as theft by finding.

The man in the image is described as white, with dark hair and wearing a black jacket or coat over a black and white top.

If you recognise him, have seen a small black purse discarded nearby, or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221066494.