CCTV appeal after purse theft – Street
We’re keen to identify and speak to the man in this CCTV image.
At about 7pm on Sunday 28 March a woman dropped her purse containing cash and cards in a supermarket in West End, Street. Later, unsuccessful attempts were made to use her bank card. We’re investigating the incident as theft by finding.
The man in the image is described as white, with dark hair and wearing a black jacket or coat over a black and white top.
If you recognise him, have seen a small black purse discarded nearby, or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221066494.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.