CCTV appeal over assaults in Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV images in an appeal for information after an 18-year-old man was assaulted in Bristol by a group of people.

It happened on Anchor Road at 10.45pm on Sunday 18 April after he walked from College Green down the steps towards Bristol Aquarium with a friend.

In an apparently unprovoked attack, the man was punched to the ground and stamped on, until the group were disturbed by a passing vehicle and made off towards Anchor Square. He required hospital treatment for swelling, grazing and bruising.

Shortly beforehand a similarly-described group of people were involved in another apparently unprovoked incident on College Green, in which two men and a woman – all in their 20s – were assaulted. The woman had hair pulled out before security staff from a shop intervened and the group made off.

CCTV images: do you know these people?

We’re keen to identify the individuals pictured, who were seen on CCTV in the area at the time. The images show a group of young men and women, possibly in their teens or early 20s.

Officers want to hear from you if you:

• recognise the people in the images

• were in the College Green/Anchor Road area that night and saw the incidents

• have dashcam or other footage of the area at the time

If you have any information or footage which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221083000.