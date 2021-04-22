CCTV footage appeal after nails found on roads in Nailsea

We are conducting an investigation following multiple reports of nails being found in the road in Nailsea and are releasing footage in the hope members of the public may be able to help our enquiries.

Several people have contacted us about nails scattered in the road since 30 March in Greenfield Crescent, in Heathfield Road and Ash Hayes Road among other areas.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out to try to identify who is responsible.

We have obtained some footage that shows a man in a patterned top who we are keen to identify and talk to as part of our enquiries. The footage shows a man described as white, wearing a dark and white checked lumberjack style jacket with a dark-hooded top underneath and the hood was raised.

PC Alison Codd said: “Putting nails out in the middle of the road is patently incredibly dangerous. Not only would it likely damage any vehicle that runs over them, it could have potentially horrendous consequences if a tyre was to sustain a puncture or blow out at speed.

“In one incident, on 5 April a fire service truck was damaged because it ran over nails, which could on another occasion have stopped it reaching a critical emergency.”

PC Codd continued: “The man we wish to speak to is seen wearing a distinctive jacket and we hope someone may recognise it.

“If you can assist with our enquiries, please contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221076589.”