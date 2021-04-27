CCTV released as part of renewed appeal for information about Bristol stabbing

We’re releasing CCTV footage as part of a renewed appeal for information about the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol.

The victim was attacked inside Patco Food and Wine on Wells Road at around 5.40pm on Sunday, 18 April.

He sustained multiple non-life-threatening stabbed wounds for which he required hospital treatment.

The offenders, described as two males wearing masks and hooded tops, made off from the scene in the direction of St John’s Lane.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following the incident from an address in Totterdown but he has since been released with no further action taken against him.

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Lawson said: “It would appear this incident was premeditated as the offenders were only inside the shop for around 20 seconds.

“In that short space of time a boy has been the victim of a frenzied attack with a knife and it is only sheer luck he was not fatally wounded.

“While we don’t expect anyone to identify anyone from the CCTV we hope it may help jog people’s memory.

“If you were in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed two males running we’d be keen to speak to you.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Wells Road or St John’s Lane around the time of the incident and who has Dash Cam.”