COVID-19 major incident stood down in Avon and Somerset by LRF

Multi-agency partners in Avon and Somerset have agreed to stand down the major incident that was declared by the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) in March 2020 to help co-ordinate the response to coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson, who chairs the Avon and Somerset LRF Strategic Coordinating Group, which is overseeing the multi-agency response, said: “The decision to stand down the major incident is an operational one and should not be misinterpreted. The threats posed by COVID-19 remain significant and key agencies will continue to be working collaboratively to provide an effective response to the challenges posed by this virus.

“This does not mean anyone can afford to let their guard down, even with the changes in the regulations that came into effect yesterday (Monday 12 April). We must do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus so we can make further progress out of lockdown.

“Declaring a major incident was a way of making sure all public sector agencies and our partners were co-ordinating their actions, sharing resources where necessary, and anticipating and dealing with challenges effectively. With the current situation we are now able to release some people who were seconded from their principal duties back to their day jobs as we move towards restoration and recovery.

“Major incidents are normally stood up for a short amount of time to combat an emergency and the fact the status has been in place for more than a year shows the scale of the challenges faced.”

Avon and Somerset LRF consists of representatives from the region’s emergency services, armed forces, councils and NHS organisations.

* Issued on behalf of Avon and Somerset LRF.