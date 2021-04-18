Did you witness Chewton Mendip collision?

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam following a road traffic collision in Somerset.

A black Land Rover was found on its side on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip at around 12.15am today (18 April).

The driver of the vehicle, a man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.

The vehicle’s passenger, a woman, sustained minor injuries.