Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Did you witness Chewton Mendip collision?

Did you witness Chewton Mendip collision?

Posted at 13:02 on 18th April 2021 in Appeals

Marked police car and the words 'can you help'

We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam following a road traffic collision in Somerset.

A black Land Rover was found on its side on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip at around 12.15am today (18 April).

The driver of the vehicle, a man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.

The vehicle’s passenger, a woman, sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has Dash Cam of the Land Rover, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221082436.