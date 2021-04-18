Did you witness Chewton Mendip collision?
We’re appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam following a road traffic collision in Somerset.
A black Land Rover was found on its side on Coles Lane, Chewton Mendip at around 12.15am today (18 April).
The driver of the vehicle, a man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.
The vehicle’s passenger, a woman, sustained minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has Dash Cam of the Land Rover, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221082436.