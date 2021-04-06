E-fits released following GBH
We’re releasing E-fits of two men we’d like to identify in connection with a GBH.
A man in his 30s was assaulted by three men on a cycle path near Westerleigh on 26 February.
The victim was beaten with a stick, tripped to floor and kicked multiple times in the head in an unprovoked attack.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital where it was confirmed he’d sustained a broken collarbone and suspected broken ribs.
The offenders were described as aged between 18 and 20-years-old.
Two were black and wore block joggers and black hoodies. One had afro hair in a flat top style.
The third offender was white, of large build with a shaved head. He wore black joggers and a blue/grey hoodie.
Anyone who recognises the men depicted in the E-fits, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221042129.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.