E-fits released following GBH

We’re releasing E-fits of two men we’d like to identify in connection with a GBH.

A man in his 30s was assaulted by three men on a cycle path near Westerleigh on 26 February.

The victim was beaten with a stick, tripped to floor and kicked multiple times in the head in an unprovoked attack.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital where it was confirmed he’d sustained a broken collarbone and suspected broken ribs.

The offenders were described as aged between 18 and 20-years-old.

Two were black and wore block joggers and black hoodies. One had afro hair in a flat top style.

The third offender was white, of large build with a shaved head. He wore black joggers and a blue/grey hoodie.