Investigation launched following death of man in Weston-super-Mare

We’ve launched an investigation following the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Tuesday, 13 April).

At 6am we were told by the ambulance service a man had sustained serious injuries after being attacked at a property on Brompton Road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics the man, aged 38, was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in police custody.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specially trained officers will be providing support to the man’s family and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I appreciate this incident will shock local residents and we are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“At this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other.”

He added: “A cordon is in place around the property and there will be a continuing police presence at the scene for some time while we carry out our enquiries.

“Anyone with any particular concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer at the scene or contact their local neighbourhood team.”