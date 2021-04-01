Man arrested for arson with intent to endanger life following violent disorder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the Plymouth area in connection with the violent disorder in Bristol on Sunday, 21 March.

It comes after we issued an appeal about a specific incident during the disorder in which a man put a lit item under a police van.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage. He remains in custody.

Separately, we’ve also arrested three other people on suspicion of violent disorder – two men and a woman. They’ve all been released under investigation.

In total, 29 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

We’d like to thank the public for their continued support with what is a challenging investigation, especially those who have called in with information.

There are currently 16 images in our online gallery of people we want to identify as part of our inquiry and we continue appeal to people to contact us if they recognise any of them.

Anyone who does is asked to phone 101 providing the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people. You can also report information via a dedicated online form