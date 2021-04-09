Man charged after pedestrian injured in collision – Bath

A man has been charged after a collision in Bath which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The collision happened at 9.45pm on Sunday 28 March in Mount Road, Southdown, Bath. A 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries but has now been released from hospital to continue his recovery.

The black Honda Civic car involved in the collision was later found abandoned in Writhlington.

Connor Gapper, 23, of Keynsham, is due before Bath Magistrates today, Friday 9 April, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and making off without payment.